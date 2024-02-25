Top
Suryapet Cops Intensify Night Patrol To Trap Interstate Burglars

Crime
DC Correspondent
25 Feb 2024 5:02 PM GMT
Petbasheerabad police on Wednesday arrested three members of a gang involved in stealing bikes and recovered 17 stolen vehicles.(Representational Image)
Hyderabad: Given the likelihood of inter-state offenders arriving in the district with the onset of summer, Suryapet police have directed all station house officers to be vigilant in order to prevent thefts in locked houses.

Suryapet police have arrested four inter-state offenders for committing thefts of Rs 25 lakh.

Normally in summer, people prefer to sleep on terraces after locking their residences. The inter-state gang members target such houses and flee to their states with the loot. To prevent such incidents, the SHOs must increase night patrolling and night visits to villages.

Suryapet Town police have conducted vehicle checks on NH 65 and found a goods vehicle in which one Kurra Tulcha from Adividevulapalli mandal of Nalgonda district was travelling. Upon questioning, he admitted that the goods were stolen.

Police arrested Darawat Balakrishna of Kodad and Barmawat Guru Charan and Ramawat Vamsi of Nalgonda district. They confessed that they had stolen Rs 25 lakh worth electronic equipment related to sound systems from function halls.

