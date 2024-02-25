Suryapet Cops Intensify Night Patrol To Trap Interstate Burglars

Given the likelihood of inter-state offenders arriving in the district with the onset of summer, Suryapet police have directed all station house officers to be vigilant in order to prevent thefts in locked houses.

Suryapet police have arrested four inter-state offenders for committing thefts of Rs 25 lakh.

Normally in summer, people prefer to sleep on terraces after locking their residences. The inter-state gang members target such houses and flee to their states with the loot. To prevent such incidents, the SHOs must increase night patrolling and night visits to villages.

Suryapet Town police have conducted vehicle checks on NH 65 and found a goods vehicle in which one Kurra Tulcha from Adividevulapalli mandal of Nalgonda district was travelling. Upon questioning, he admitted that the goods were stolen.

Police arrested Darawat Balakrishna of Kodad and Barmawat Guru Charan and Ramawat Vamsi of Nalgonda district. They confessed that they had stolen Rs 25 lakh worth electronic equipment related to sound systems from function halls.