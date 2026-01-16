Surat: Boy Cycling Killed After Kite String Slits Throat

Surat: An 8-year-old boy died after his neck was slit by a kite string while he was riding a bicycle in Gujarat's Surat city, a police official said on Friday.The incident took place in the compound of Anand Villa apartments in Jahangirabad area on Thursday, a day after Uttarayan or Makar Sankranti, in which flying kites is a tradition, he added.

"Rehansh Borse was riding his bicycle with friends when 'manja' got entangled around his neck. He was rushed to a hospital with neck injuries. Doctors declared him dead on arrival," Rander police station inspector RJ Chaudhary told PTI.

A video of the incident, which showed the young boy falling off his cycle as the kite string dug deep into his neck, went viral on social media.

His father Amol Borse is an engineer at a private firm in Hazira, police said.