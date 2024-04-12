Stray dog attacks four-year-old girl in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl, Ananya, was seriously injured after a stray dog attacked her while she was playing with her friends in front of her house in Jeedimetla at around 12.30 pm on Friday.

The other children on noticing the dog that was coming towards them rushed inside the house but Ananya could not escape in time. She was bitten on her head, leaving her with grievous injuries. Those around chased away the dog and took Ananya to a nearby hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

The locals condemned the authorities for not paying attention to stray dogs that have been roaming in Dindigul municipality for the past few months. They complained of the presence of stray dogs in Bachupally, Nizampet, Shapurnagar, Jeedimetla, Quthbullapur, Kranthi Nagar and surroundings..

Ananya's mother Rekha said “The incident has left me deeply concerned. There are multiple wounds on her scalp. We are lucky that she is out of danger. We need prompt action from the authorities to prevent recurrence of such incidents. I implore the authorities to take swift measures so that no other child experiences the trauma experienced by Ananya.”

“It is our collective responsibility to address issues that affect us all. Reporting such incidents promptly are essential to make the authorities accountable,” said activist Vinay Vangala.