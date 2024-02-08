Adilabad: Junkidi Srikant, 27, hacked to death a 23-year-old Chetpalli Alekya in broad daylight in Khanapur town in Nirmal district on Thursday afternoon. Both hailed from Dalit Madiga families.

The two resided in the Ambedkarnagar colony in Khanapur town. Srikanth was a labourer and Alekya a student. Police said the accused was absconding.

Srikant attacked Alekya while returning home from a tailoring shop in Shivajinagar colony. She died on the spot while her relative, Jayasri, 25, who attempted to save her from the attack, was injured. Nirmal DSP Ganga Reddy is inquiring into the incident.

Relatives of Alekya staged a protest when police attempted to shift her body to a hospital for post-mortem examination. They demanded that the police arrest the accused immediately.

The DSP told the media that a love affair culminated in the murder. The families of Alekya and Srikanth recently reached an agreement that Alekya and Srikanth lead their individual lives and should not interfere in each others' life.

Srikanth developed a grudge against Alekya and stalked her. On learning that her marriage was fixed with another person he killed her.