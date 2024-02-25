Top
Srisailam Police Arrest Two for Theft, Recover Stolen Goods

24 Feb 2024 6:48 PM GMT
Petbasheerabad police on Wednesday arrested three members of a gang involved in stealing bikes and recovered 17 stolen vehicles.(Representational Image)
The Srisailam police have arrested two individuals, including a minor, for alleged theft. The accused, identified as Pagadala Siva and a minor, are suspected to have been involved in criminal activities to fund their extravagant lifestyle, which reportedly included online gaming and alcohol consumption. (Representational Image: DC)

Kurnool: The Srisailam police have arrested two individuals, including a minor, for alleged theft. The accused, identified as Pagadala Siva and a minor, are suspected to have been involved in criminal activities to fund their extravagant lifestyle, which reportedly included online gaming and alcohol consumption.

The duo allegedly engaged in criminal activities for two years in Srisailam.

Local police registered a case under sections 457 (trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Srisailam circle inspector G. Prasada Rao, sub-inspector G. Lakshmana Rao, and their team apprehended the accused and recovered stolen items worth Rs. 3.24 lakh.

