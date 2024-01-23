Top
Home » NationCrime

SOT seize 90 kg of ganja, arrest two persons

Crime
DC Correspondent
23 Jan 2024 5:56 PM GMT
SOT seize 90 kg of ganja, arrest two persons
x
Maheshwaram special operations team (SOT) and Chotuppal police arrested two persons and seized 90 kg of ganja. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Maheshwaram special operations team (SOT) and Chotuppal police arrested two persons and seized 90 kg of ganja worth Rs 26.70 lakh that they were smuggling in a car.

The accused, Mohammed Raees Afridi, 40, of UP, and Mithlesh Singh, 28, of MP were intercepted at the NH-65 at Panthangi toll gate; they were using fake registration plates on their car.

They said they had been paid to transport ganja from Rajahmundry to Delhi, Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Maheshwaram ganja delhi Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X