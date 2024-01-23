Hyderabad: The Maheshwaram special operations team (SOT) and Chotuppal police arrested two persons and seized 90 kg of ganja worth Rs 26.70 lakh that they were smuggling in a car.

The accused, Mohammed Raees Afridi, 40, of UP, and Mithlesh Singh, 28, of MP were intercepted at the NH-65 at Panthangi toll gate; they were using fake registration plates on their car.

They said they had been paid to transport ganja from Rajahmundry to Delhi, Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu said.