Sonam Raghuvanshi Was Forced Into Marriage, Says Police

Guwahati: Meghalaya police on Friday revealed that Raja Raghuvanshi was killed in a fourth attempt by killers associates of his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Informing that the accused, including his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, had made three prior attempts on his life but could not eliminate him, East Khasi Hills superintendent of police Vivek Syiem told reporters, “Raja Raghuvanshi was killed in the fourth attempt by three killers associates of his wife Sonam and her boyfriend Raja Kushwaha.”

He pointed out that the first attempt was made in Guwahati, followed by two other failed attempts in Meghalaya's Sohra. They finally killed him at Weisawdong falls, said Mr Syiem.

After the interrogation of the killers and Sonam, the SP said, “They wanted to eliminate Raja in Guwahati but it did not materialise. They aborted a second attempt to eliminate Raja in Nongriat but they did not find a place to dispose of the body, they wanted to do it between Mawlakhiat and Weisawdong when Raja went to the washroom. But it didn't fructify. They finally did it in Weisawdong.”

Narrating the whole sequence of their movement, he said, “Sonam and Raja reached Guwahati to visit Kamakhya after marriage. The killers had already reached on May 19. Their initial plan was to kill Raja in Guwahati, but Sonam had planned to go to Shillong and Sohra. Therefore, this plan was dropped.”

Asserting that they need to investigate more to unravel the entire conspiracy, he said that Sonam said that she was forced to marry Raja, which she said, was the reason for her hatching the conspiracy to get rid of him.

Mr Syiem said, “As of now at this juncture it is very clear that it is a love angle which has happened. Raj is the mastermind.”

He also said that all the five accused---Sonam, Vishal Chauhan, Raj Kushwaha, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi, hatched the conspiracy in Indore 11 days before Raja and Sonam’s wedding. “They were all friends and one of them was Raj’s cousin. It was not a contract killing. They committed the crime as a favour to Raj,” said the SP.

Investigations has also revealed how the suspects planned Sonam’s disappearance back in February, way before Raja and Sonam tied the knot.

The police claimed that in February Sonam and Raj had initially thought of ways where Sonam would disappear and probably escape the marriage with Raja. “One plan was to make her get washed in a river. Another plan was to murder somebody, put it on a scooty and burn that person's body and later claim to be that of Sonam’s,” the SP said. But when these ideas could not be implemented, they focused on eliminating Raja after the wedding, police said.