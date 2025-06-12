Sonam And Raj In Custody, Blame Each Other Of Plotting The Murder of Raja Raghubanshi

Guwahati: The Meghalaya police on Thursday said that they have started corroborating evidences and interrogating the accused in sensational honeymoon murder case as Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi last month, and her partner and co-accused Raj Kushwaha are both denying that they planned the murder and trying to blame each other.

Refusing to divulge more on their investigation, security sources said that one of the hired killers Vishal had confessed that Sonam allegedly took her husband to the spot after convincing him that she wanted to take a picture. “The killer Vishal confessed that they took Sonam’s help in throwing the body after hitting him on his head. Then they travelled on a scooter together and dispersed,” said a senior police officer.

SIT chief and SP Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor told reporters, “We have to ask them many crucial details about the murder. We are yet to ascertain details of the money transactions, how the murder was planned and confront them with evidence.”

He said that they have certain instances of money being transferred to hired killers but it will have to be corroborated.

Security sources said that investigators are also questioning Sonam on the gold and other precious items she allegedly took on the honeymoon. “We recovered her mangalsutra and a toe ring from the hotel where they left their bags,” security sources said adding that their focus is to look into all the aspects of the case to make it a water-tight case.

Pointing out that they are also also sending several items for forensic examination, security sources reiterated that it would be too early to jump to any conclusion. Asserting that the involvement of all those arrested in the murder is confirmed, security sources said that produce these evidence before the court of law by linking the dots is the biggest challenge for the investigators.

Security sources said that they also have evidence in the form of the recovered murder weapon, bloody clothing, CCTV footage of the couple, and testimonies of multiple people, including a guide who saw the accused together. Security sources said that they may take the accused to the place of occurrence to recreate the scene.

It is significant that a district and sessions court in Meghalaya sent Sonam and four others on Wednesday to eight days in police custody after the police submitted that they needed to confront them with evidence and recreate the crime scene.

Meanwhile Meghalaya minister Alexander Laloo Hek said that the family of slain Raja Raghuvanshi has apologized for initially blaming the state police and people. The government welcomed the apology, acknowledging the family's anger following Raja's death.

He said, “We are happy that now they have apologised. They were very angry when they came to know that their son had been murdered here. They were blaming the Meghalaya Police and the people of Meghalaya. But now they have understood that the police acted swiftly and made key arrests.”