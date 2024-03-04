Son Tortures Parents in Dispute Over Land

Anantapur: In a cruel act, a son attacked his parents for a one-and-half acre land at Ayodhya Nagar area in Madanapalle town of Annamayya district.

Younger son Srinivasa Reddy attacked his parents Lakshmamma and Venkata Ramana Reddy. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. It showed him abusing the father and mother, attacking them and kicking them on their head and chest.

The police registered a case against the son following a complaint forwarded by the Women Commission member Gajala Lakshmi.