Six Persons Arrested in Abetment to Suicide Case

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested six persons, including four journalists and a Home Guard, in a case of abetment to suicide and extortion on Wednesday.

Neerati Ravi, a supervisor in the agriculture department, ended his life after killing his three sons on March 3, allegedly vexed over the harassment of the accused journalists.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s wife, Neerati Sreelatha, the Mokila police registered the case. During investigation, it was found that Ravi came in contact with one Thirupathi Rao from Guntur district, who introduced the GSN money circulation scheme.

Ravi borrowed money and invested it in GSN money calculations expecting huge profits, police said.

Ravi earned profits from Thirupathi Rao, which he distributed to the new members who joined the scheme. He purchased land in Tangatoor village and started constructing a function hall. Subsequently, Thirupathi Rao did not send money for three months, which forced Ravi to default on payments to the investors in the scheme.

The accused, however, threatened Ravi and demanded `15 lakh. However, Ravi agreed to pay `10 lakh and paid them `1.50 lakh by selling his wife Sreelatha’s jewellery, police said.

After one of the depositors, Maneela and her husband Nagaraj demanded Ravi to return their money, Ravi mortgaged his land for `20 lakh and returned the money to Nagraj, police said.

As constant harassment from borrowers and threats from the accused journalists continued, Ravi murdered his children and ended his life by hanging himself at his newly-constructed function hall in Tangatoor.

The accused are identified as Thirupathi Rao, journalists Manga Srinivas, Kumma Srinivas, Vadde Mahinh, S Siripuram Srinivas Reddy and home guard Ahri Raju Nagraj.