Sircilla Police Busted Cybercrime Gang Operating From Cambodia

Kariminaga: The Sircilla officials arrested a two members of a cybercrime gang employed by a Chinese based company which sent locals to work in poor conditions in Cambodia. The arrested accused were identified as Kancharla Sai Prasad, 27, of Jagtial district and Abid Ansari of Pune.

Police were on the look-out for Sadakath of Lucknow and Shadaab of Dubai, said superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan.

He said the gang had set up a call centre with about 600 employees. They were made to indulge in job, lottery and cyber frauds, Mahajan said.

Four days back, the police received a complaint from one Athikam Lakshmi of Peddur of Sircilla that her son Atikam Shiva Prasad had gone to Cambodia by paying Rs 1.4 lakh to Sai Prasad, and was a facing a of lot of hardship there.

After registering the case, the police contacted the Indian Embassy at Cambodia and with the help of local police rescued Shiva Prasad.