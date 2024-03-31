Sircilla Police Arrest Four YouTubers for Looting Lorry Owner

Karimnagar: Thangallapally police officials took into custody five persons who claimed to be YouTube reporters and robbed a lorry owner in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Disclosing details to media, deputy superintendent of police Chandrasekhar Reddy said a lorry carrying a load of paddy had been heading towards Siddipet from Varalakshmi Rice Mill in Vemulawada.

Five YouTube reporters followed the vehicle and brought it to a halt at Jillella village. They accused the lorry owner of overloading the vehicle. They demanded from him Rs 20,000 and threatened to inform police. The YouTube reporters did not listen to the explanation of the lorry driver that he is not overloaded and is transporting the goods legally.

When the reporters got aggressive, the lorry owner gave them Rs 20,000 and lodged a complaint at Thangallapally police station.

Police registered the complaint and nabbed one of the YouTube reporters Ponnam Chandrasekhar. The remaining four, identified as Dusa Rajendar, Choutapalli Venkatesh, Avunuri Prashant and Naresh, are absconding.

Police have recovered Rs 20,000 from Chandrasekhar. They have launched a manhunt to nab the other YouTubers.