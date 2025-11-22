SIA Arrests AC Technician, Detains Senior Doctor in Expanding Red Fort Blast Probe

SRINAGAR: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police has made fresh arrests and detentions in the high-profile Red Fort suicide bombing case, widening its investigation into what authorities describe as a sophisticated “white-collar terror module” involving highly educated professionals allegedly linked to weapon supply chains and Pakistani handlers.

In the latest development, SIA has formally arrested Tufail Niyaz Bhat, a resident of Srinagar 's Batamaloo quarter, who worked as an air-conditioning technician at an industrial estate in southern Pulwama district.

Bhat was picked up from Pulwama, subjected to sustained questioning, and subsequently placed under formal arrest, local news outlets quoting police sources said on Saturday.

Investigators suspect Bhat played a critical role in the arms supply network. An AK-47 rifle recovered earlier from a locker belonging to Dr Adeel Ahmad — a primary accused already in National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody — at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag is believed to have been provided by Bhat.

Sources told media that during his MBBS days at GMC Srinagar, the suicide bomber Dr Umar Nabi who carried out the deadly blast at Delhi’s Red Fort lived as a tenant in Batamaloo, in close proximity to Bhat’s residence. This geographical closeness is believed to have facilitated contact between the two. Investigators allege that Bhat procured the weapon from an unidentified Pakistani handler and passed it to Dr Umar Nabi, who then transferred it to Dr Adeel Ahmad for safe-keeping.

A manhunt is underway to trace the Pakistani handler, whose identity and movement details are still being pieced together, the sources said.

In a parallel move, SIA has detained Dr Muneeb Ul Islam, an MBBS and MD degree holder from Padder in Shopian district. Currently posted as Senior Resident Doctor at the Bone and Joint Hospital in Srinagar’s Barzulla area, Dr Muneeb was a close friend and batchmate of the suicide bomber Dr Umar Nabi. He is being extensively questioned about his knowledge of Farooq’s activities, possible radicalisation networks within medical circles, and any role in the broader module, the sources said.

Separately, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against Dr Muzamil Ahmad -also referred to as Dr Muzzaffar Ahmad in some records- brother of prime accused Dr Adeel Ahmad. The warrant was executed at his residence in Qazigund, south Kashmir. Flight records show Dr Muzamil boarded a Dubai-bound flight recently. Intelligence inputs indicate he may have subsequently travelled to Afghanistan, where he is believed to be hiding.

Efforts are on to secure his extradition or arrest through international channels. J&K Police have reportedly approached Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against Dr. Muzaffar. The police sources said that his name emerged during interrogations of the arrested suspects, who revealed he was part of a doctors' team that traveled to Türkiye in 2021 alongside Dr. Muzammil Ganaie and Dr. Umar Nabi. The sources said that the police attempted to locate Dr. Muzaffar immediately but discovered he had departed India for Dubai in August and is currently believed to be in Afghanistan. The sources added that the three doctors spent 21 days in Türkiye.

Officials have cautioned that the investigation is still unfolding, with more arrests, detentions, or summonses likely in the coming days as the agency maps the full extent of the educated terror network operating under the garb of professional careers.

The case has sent shockwaves through Kashmir’s medical fraternity and highlighted concerns over radicalisation among highly qualified youth.