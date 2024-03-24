SI suspended for ill-treating woman cop

Karimnagar: Telangana state Multi-zone-I Inspector General of Police (IG) A.V. Ranganath on Sunday issued orders suspending sub-inspector Venkat Rao on the charges of harassment and ill-treatment of a woman constable in Jagtial district. Venkat Rao allegedly misbehaved with the woman constable when on duty in the Kodimyala police station limits.

Three function hall burglars including a minor held

The Lower Manair Dam (LMD) police in Karimnagar nabbed two persons and detained a minor seized 154 grams gold, four mobile phones a laptop and a motor bike that they had stolen from function halls on Sunday.

LMD assistant sub-inspector B.Cheralu identified the accused as fitness trainer Mohammad Raheem, 27, autorickshaw Maison bin Hadi, 36, and a 12-year-old, all residents of Karimnagar city. Police said the duo used the minor as a front to commit robbery. The minor has been sent to a state home.

After receiving several complaints, police commissioner Abhishek Mohanty formed special teams to track the gang. Police caught bin Hadi when he was heading along with the minor towards Warangal district to sell the stolen gold ornaments. Police arrested Raheem when he was trying to escape with other ornaments at the bus stand.