Shots Fired at Car Carrying Lawrence Bishnoi’s Lawyer in Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate

“This incident happened around 10:10 pm. These people were in the Kashmiri Gate area and were planning to go back home. Their car was fired at. They believe that three people probably fired at them. Further investigation is ongoing. As soon as the firing started, they ran towards the bus stand to save themselves. An advocate, Deepak Khatri, was in the car. Yes, he is Lawrence Bishnoi’s advocate. He is stable,” DCP Banthia said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) Madhur Verma stated that one of the three armed assailants opened fire. Sandeep, one of the four companions present in the car, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder but is currently in stable condition.

“Deepak Khatri is an advocate. He was accompanied by four companions. They were travelling to ISBT in their car in the Kashmiri Gate area at around 10:30 am. According to preliminary information, three unidentified assailants on a scooter, one of whom was armed, opened fire. One of Khatri’s companions, Sandeep, was shot in the shoulder. He is safe,” CP Verma said.

He added that detailed statements are being recorded from Khatri and his companions. Police are also examining claims that Khatri had received threats from Shahzad Bhatti.

Investigations are ongoing, and further details are awaited.