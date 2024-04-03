Shop Owner Murdered by Brother-in-Law

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old shop owner was murdered by his brother-in-law in Bahadurpura on Wednesday.

The victim, Mohammed Rasheed, was on his way to his shop at 11 am when the accused intercepted him in front of Madina Bakery, Kishanbagh, and stabbed him multiple times, Bhadurpura police said.

The accused — Shakeel Ahmed — stabbed Rasheed in his neck, shoulder, and abdomen. Due to excess bleeding, Rasheed died on the spot, police said.

Rasheed was informed by Shakeel’s family members that he had an extramarital affair due to which Shakeel got separated from his wife. Shakeel developed a grudge against Rasheed and murdered him, Bhadurpura police inspector P. Raghunath said.