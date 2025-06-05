Shootout Over Harvest Dispute Injures Three in Murshidabad; One Arrested

A broad daylight shootout in Murshidabad left three people injured, police said on Thursday. The incident took place early in the morning at a field in Kodalkati village under the Nowda police station area, reportedly following a heated argument over a harvesting dispute.According to police sources, the altercation escalated when a group led by Lalchand Mondal allegedly fired several rounds from an improvised pistol. One person, Aziz Mondal, sustained a bullet injury, while another farmer, Azizul Mondal, suffered a head injury after being struck with a pistol butt and sharp weapons by armed miscreants.Both victims were initially admitted to Amtala Hospital and later shifted to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital, where their conditions are reported to be critical.Former Berhampore MP Adhir Chowdhury alleged that the assailants were armed TMC supporters who dared to unleash violence in broad daylight. “They even fired from an unlicensed pistol,” he said.However, ASP Lalbagh Raspreet Singh said Nowda police rushed to the scene, arrested the accused Lalchand Mondal, and brought the situation under control.