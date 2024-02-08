Shiv Sena UBT leader shot dead during FB live, shooter commits suicide

Mumbai: In yet another shocking incident, which has raised questions over law and order situation in Maharashtra, Abhishek Ghosalkar, former corporator of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the son of an ex-MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot dead in his office at Dahisar on Thursday during a live streaming on Facebook. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition where he was declared dead.

The incident took place after a BJP MLA had fired at and injured an Eknath Shinde faction Shiv Sena leader inside a police station in Ulhasnagar last week, sending shock waves in the political circles of Maharashtra.



Abhishek was the son of Vinod Goshalkar, a trusted aide of Uddhav Thackeray. He was the chairman of the Mumbai Buildings Repairs and Reconstruction Board. Abhishek’s wife too served as a corporator.



According to preliminary information, Abhishek was shot over personal enmity with one Mauris Noronha, also known as Mauris Bhai. According to reports, the two had recently patched up and Ghosalkar was invited to his office for an event which was being live streamed.



Mauris allegedly shot Ghosalkar before shooting himself and the entire incident was live-streamed on Facebook.



Abhishek Ghosalkar was rushed to the Karuna Hospital in Borivali, where he was declared dead.



Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut demanded deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's resignation over the Mumbai firing incident.



Another Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray said that Abhishek was shot at because there is a goon’s gang ruling in Maharashtra. Such incidents are bringing bad name to Maharashtra, he added.

