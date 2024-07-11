Sheena Bora's Skeletal Remains Found At CBI Office In Delhi

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday told a special court that in the Sheena Bora murder case, the victim's bones were found in their record room in Delhi, which they previously said were missing.

Dr. Zeba Khan, a forensic expert, was in the witness box when Public Prosecutor CJ Nandode said last month that the bones could not be located.

Before Khan could be questioned in the witness box in court, on Wednesday, SP Naik Nimbalkar, a special CBI judge pointed out that an email and a hard copy were sent by a person who claimed to be Khan's brother.

The email alleged that Khan had purchased properties overseas and as a result of her close relationship with the accused, her bank balance had also increased.

According to the lawsuit, Khan and the accused might be responsible for the sudden disappearance of evidence.

The judge viewed the allegations as serious and needed to be investigated by looking at the complaint.

Advocates Ranjeet Sangle, Manjula Rao, and Shreyansh Mithare representing Indrani Mukherjea, Peter Mukerjea, and Sanjeev Khanna, respectively, agreed and sought an investigation into the allegation before any further proceedings.

Nandode, however, asked for more time to take instructions. Later that day, he returned to the court and said that although the bones were still in the Malkhana, the CBI no longer wished to rely on the evidence. Nandode emphasized that this was not a good cause to end Khan's cross-examination as a witness.

The accused's lawyers requested that the bones be shown in court. The judge said the exercise was futile if the investigating agency did not depend on it. The court then conducted the cross-examination, and it was completed by the end of the day. Nevertheless, Sangle and Rao, insisted once more that the accusations in the filed complaint be investigated as they were significant to them and because the accusations had also been made against the accused.

The judge said the official order on the issue will be passed on Thursday.

According to the CBI, Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled by her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, mother Indrani Mukerjea, and driver Shyamwar Rai in 2012. Then the body was allegedly brought to Pen village and set ablaze. Peter Mukerjea is accused of taking part in the conspiracy.