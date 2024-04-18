Shakeel Ridicules Naming Son As Accused in Road Mishap

Hyderabad: Former BRS legislator Shakeel Ahmed flayed the authorities after learning that his son Mohammed Aamir Raheel has been made an accused in a March 2023 road accident at road number 45 in Jubilee Hills in which a toddler Ranveer Chauhan was killed.

In a video released on Wednesday, Shakeel alleged that the investigations with communal and political overtones were completely baseless, pointed out S.M. Vijay Kumar, DCP (west zone), in a press release here on Wednesday.

The investigation is under progress and strict legal action will be taken against all persons involved in the crime. Appropriate legal action will be initiated against persons trying to distort investigation with malafide intentions, Vijay Kumar said.