Seven More People Arrested, Minor Apprehended for Holi Clash in Uttam Nagar

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested seven more people and apprehended a minor in connection with the killing of a 26-year-old man during a clash between two families on Holi in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar, an official said on Monday. With the latest arrests, the total number of people arrested in the case have gone up to 14. Two minors have also been apprehended.

Among those arrested in the latest crackdown are three women, namely Sayra alias Kali (40), Sharifan (50) and Salma (36), all residents of Uttam Nagar. They were taken into custody earlier for questioning in connection with the incident, a senior police officer said.

The other accused arrested include Suhail alias Sahil (21), Sameer Chauhan (20), Firoj (22) and Ismile (50), all residents of the same locality. Additionally, a 14-year-old minor has also been apprehended for his alleged role in the violence, police said.

According to police sources, Sayra alias Kali was the woman who allegedly got into an argument when a young girl from the victim's family threw a water balloon that burst, splashing water on Kali who was passing by the street.

Following this, a verbal altercation broke out between members of the two families, which eventually led to a violent clash in the densely populated JJ Colony area on March 4.

During the clash, several people allegedly attacked Tarun (26), who sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on March 5, police said.

The incident triggered tension in the locality, following which heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel was made in the area to maintain law and order.

Deputy Commissioner (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said that police teams are continuing efforts to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the clash.

Further investigation in the case is underway, he added.