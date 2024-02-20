Serial Blackmailer Arrested after Lodging False Rape Threat

Hyderabad: Kacheguda police said they had arrested one Naseema Sultana, 30, who faced 18 cases of alleged extortion and blackmail. In the latest instance, she allegedly threatened that she would lodged a rape case against a hostel manager if he refused to pay her Rs 75,000.

Kacheguda sub-inspector P. Ravi Kumar said she made the threat when the manager asked her to submit her ID proof after renting a room. Police said he asked the accused to vacate the room with full refund but she did not relent.

Based on the manager’s complaint, police arrested the accused. Police said she had been arrested in a similar case by the Jubilee Hills police in a similar case. Based on her ID card, police said she belonged to Suryapet district.