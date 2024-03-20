Seizure of Cash, Liquor, Drugs Worth Rs 8.9 Crore by NTR Police in Pre-Poll Weeks

Vijayawada: The NTR police commissionerate has reported seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies worth Rs 8.941 crore from December, 26, 2023 to March 18, 2024, the weeks leading to the general elections season.

Police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata told the media here on Tuesday that a cash of Rs 4.19 crore, 35,992 litres of liquor worth Rs 1.25 crore, 165 kg of drugs/narcotics worth Rs 0.065 crore and precious metals worth Rs 3.436 crore, together costing Rs 8.941 crore, had been seized in the nearly three months’ time.

District Collector Dilli Rao told the media that 1,102 statues have been covered with cloth in the district and 42 flying squads would implement the model code of conduct. Special centres have been set up to receive complaints from the people on violation of poll code, he said.

The police commissioner said the special enforcement bureau seized liquor and drugs/narcotics worth Rs 1.16 crore.The seizures of both police and SEB put together, Rs 10.101 crore worth seizures were made. These agencies registered 2,390 FIRs in these connections.

The commissionerate said the total number of gun licences for the region were 375 and total arms licences 443. Of these, 441 have been deposited in the run-up to the elections.

As for execution of non-bailable warrants, 631 warrants were pending as on Dec 12 last. So far, 623 warrants were executed. The police kept in ‘bound over’ mode 1,006 persons under section 107 CrPC and 2,369 persons under section 110 CrPC.

The commissioner advised the people to keep evidence when they carry large amounts of money as police searches on vehicles etc are likely till the completion of elections. “Strict action would be taken against provocative posts on social media platforms. Support the police and the authorities to help conduct the elections in a free and fair manner,” he urged the public.