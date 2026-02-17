Security Heightened After Bomb Threats in Gujarat and Punjab

Ahmedabad: Six courts in Gujarat received bomb threats via emails on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to conduct thorough searches, officials said. Nothing suspicious was found so far, they said.

The courts in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Valsad, Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Mehsana received the threat emails, as per the officials. An email sent to the Vadodara district court claimed that 19 bombs were planted in the premises, a police official said.

Meanwhile, some private schools in Punjab's Mohali received bomb threat emails which also mentioned Fortis Hospital, following which non-essential services in the hospital were kept on hold, officials said on Tuesday, adding that nothing suspicious was found. Mohali City SP Dilpreet Singh said there was also a mention of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the email.

Security had already been strengthened in and around Fortis Hospital in Mohali after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted there.

On Wednesday last week, sixteen private schools in Mohali had received bomb threat emails, triggering evacuation and prompting detailed anti-sabotage checks by police. However, after detailed inspection, no suspicious or explosive material was found at any of the locations.

On Monday, 34 schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara in Gujarat received bomb threat emails, following which the campuses were evacuated.

The mails turned out to be hoaxes as nothing suspicious was found in any of the 34 schools -- 17 each in Ahmedabad and Vadodara.