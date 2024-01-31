Security Guard Killed by Armed Robbers in Aramghar

Hyderabad:A group of robbers, who forcibly entered a warehouse on Aramghar Crossroads in Mailardevpally on Tuesday night, murdered a 25-year-old security guard when he attempted to thwart their looting attempt.

The victim, identified as Mohammed Asif, confronted the armed robbers, who overpowered him. Subsequently, Asif was confined to a room and brutally attacked with a hammer on his head, resulting in his death, police said.

After the fatal assault, the assailants secured the warehouse gate from the outside and escaped with seven CCTV cameras and various other items, police said.

On Wednesday morning, Mahabub Khan, the owner of the hammer repair company housed in the warehouse, became suspicious when attempts to reach Asif by phone proved futile. Khan and his son rushed to the location, discovering Asif's lifeless body in a pool of blood, with several articles missing.

Asif, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had been living on the company premises for the past two years and worked as a security guard, the police said. Upon receiving the information, Mailardevpally police inspector P. Madhu visited the crime scene to initiate an investigation.

A sniffer dog was deployed, and a forensic team collected the weapon used in the crime, along with the victim's blood-stained clothes. The police registered a case of murder and robbery and are actively working to identify the assailants through CCTV footage.

Madhu said that special teams have been formed to apprehend the perpetrators, expressing confidence in their imminent arrest. The deceased's body has been transferred to the OGH mortuary for post-mortem examination, Madhu added.