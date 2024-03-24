Schoolteacher Goes Missing in Kurnool

Kurnool: A government schoolteacher went missing in Kurnool a couple of days ago, but it came to light only after his wife approached the police on Saturday.

The missing person was identified as Rajasekhar Varma, a teacher at the Government Upper Primary School in Puttapasam village and a resident of Skandha Lotus Colony here. According to Rajasekhar Varma's wife, Ramadevi, he went to the RTC bus station after receiving a phone call from someone on the night of March 21. However, he had not returned home since then and his phone remained switched off.

After searching for him at his friends and relatives places, she lodged a complaint with the fourth town police, who registered a missing case and started probe.