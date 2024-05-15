Rs 98 Crore Cash Seized for MCC Violations Remains Unclaimed

Hyderabad: Even though the state police have seized huge cash that was being transported without valid documents at different places in Telangana during the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, no one claimed it till Wednesday. Overall, the Telangana police seized Rs 98.82 crore for violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) that was in place.

However, no one claimed their cash from either the concerned police officers or the district redress cells set up at collectorates.

All the seized cash has been handed over to the Income Tax department for further action. Police have registered FIRs under relevant sections against respondents found guilty of carrying huge unaccounted cash. Police suspect the involvement of hawala operators. The investigation officers have collected details of kingpins and they will probe the dealings of key players.

According to officials, a special cell has been set up at all district collectorates to accept complaints on seizures. Genuine persons can approach the special cell staff and submit valid documents to get back their cash. If the police have seized more than Rs 10 lakh from any one individual or entity, they can approach the Income Tax department along with income tax returns.

Box: Cash seizure incidents:

April 30: Rajendranagar police seized Rs 15.4 lakh unaccounted cash from a car belonging to a private bank.

April 29: Narsingi police seized Rs 11.6 lakh unaccounted cash.

April 28: KPHB police seized Rs 5.4 lakh and Mokila police seized Rs 15 lakh from a car.

May 1: Petbasheerabad police seized Rs 74 lakh from a car belonging to a cash management company.

May 2: Mangalhat police seized RS 1.5 crore unaccounted money in cash.