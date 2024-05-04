Rohith Vemula’s Mother Seeks Re-Investigation, Alleges Murder

Hyderabad: Vemula Radhika, the mother of UoH suicide victim Rohith Vemula, on Saturday met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and submitted a memorandum seeking a re-investigation of the case to find the facts behind the death of her son. Radhika said that her son was murdered by unidentified persons and the state government had promised to do justice. She said that she would fight legally till she secured justice in the case.