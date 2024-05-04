Top
Home » Nation » Crime

Rohith Vemula’s Mother Seeks Re-Investigation, Alleges Murder

Crime
DC Correspondent
4 May 2024 5:05 PM GMT
Rohith Vemula’s Mother Seeks Re-Investigation, Alleges Murder
x
Rohit Vemula's mother Radhika Vemula met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, appealing to see that justice is done to them.. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured that the case will be re-investigated and justice will be done. (By Arrangement)
Hyderabad: Vemula Radhika, the mother of UoH suicide victim Rohith Vemula, on Saturday met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and submitted a memorandum seeking a re-investigation of the case to find the facts behind the death of her son. Radhika said that her son was murdered by unidentified persons and the state government had promised to do justice. She said that she would fight legally till she secured justice in the case.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
A. Revanth Reddy Rohith Vemula re-investigation Telangana state government 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X