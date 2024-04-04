Robbery bid: Hand gets stuck in hundi

NIZAMABAD: In a curious turn, a temple worker was in tears through the night after his hand got stuck in the hundi during a theft attempt. The incident took place at the Masupalle Poshamma Temple in Rameshwarpally village in Bhiknoor mandal of Kamareddy district on Monday night.



According to sources, the worker, Suresh of the same village, damaged the top portion of the hundi. While removing cash and other valuables, the right hand of Suresh got stuck in the hundi. He spent around 12 hours – from 10 on Monday night 10 to 10 am onTuesday – with his hand stuck in the hundi.



A few devotees reaching the temple in the morning noticed Suresh's predicament and spread the information in the village. Villagers rushed to the temple and retrieved the man’s hand from the hundi by using cutting machines. Suresh was in tears.



The villagers handed him over to the police.