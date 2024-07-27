Madhya Pradesh: Minor Boy Rapes and Murders Sister After Watching Porn Videos

Bhopal: A 13-year-old boy in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh raped and then strangulated his nine-year-old sister to death after watching pornographic videos on mobile, police said on Saturday.



The shocking disclosure came to light when police cracked the three-month-old case on Saturday.





“Police investigation has revealed that the victim’s 13-year-old brother had slept beside her at night on the fateful day. He raped her after watching obscene videos on the mobile phone and strangulated her when she threatened to tell this to their father," Rewa district superintendent of police Vivek Singh said.

According to the police, the accused woke up his mother and narrated the incident. His mother then found that the victim was still alive.



The accused then again strangled her. His two sisters, aged 17 and 18, also woke up. His mother and two sisters allegedly tampered with the evidence to cover-up the incident, before informing the police.

Police cracked the case after interrogating around 50 people including the accused, his mother and two sisters.

Police detained the accused, his mother and two sisters for intense interrogation after getting suspicious of them over changing their statements frequently.

Finally, the accused, his mother and two sisters confessed to the crime, police said.

According to Mr Singh, police received the information in the morning of April 24 that the victim was lying on the courtyard of the house.





A case was registered in connection with the incident.

Post-mortem report suggested that she was raped and then murdered. Later, a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe the incident.

The family members of the victim had however allegedly cooked up a story that she succumbed to snake bite.

Police investigation had revealed that no one had entered into their house at the time of incident and hence, the hand of a family member in it was suspected, police said.