Reckless Driving of a Drunk Techie Changed a Life of a Woman Upside Down

Hyderabad: A routine evening out took a harrowing turn for D. Swati when she was hit by a car driven by a drunk tech professional on Monday. Swati was among 10 people who sustained minor injuries in the accident, while a pedestrian was killed.

The drunk driver, 30-year-old P. Kranti Kumar of Pragatinagar, was heading towards the Shaikpet flyover after consuming liquor at a bar in Jubilee Hills when the accident occurred. He rammed into pedestrians and multiple vehicles, including cars, autorickshaws and three motorcycles.

Police later found his blood alcohol level to be 530 mg, against the limit of 30 mg

According to the police, Kumar went to the bar alone at about 8.30 pm and remained there for over three-and-a-half hours. The bar’s staff tried to prevent him from driving home due to his intoxicated state but he did not heed their advice, police said.

P. Shyamul, a friend of Swati, said: "We were on our way to DLF when the accident occurred. Swati, who hails from Vijayawada, had just completed her studies and began her career in the city.” Swati received medical attention at KIMS Hospital and was discharged later.

Shyamul demanded justice for the family. "It's enraging to see her in this condition because of someone else's reckless behaviour," he said.

Swati’s father D. Ranganath said. "We are shattered, not just for Swati but also for all those who were affected by this tragedy. We demand justice, not just for Swati, but for every victim whose lives have been altered.”

“She came to city with a dream of supporting her family two years ago. We watched her become strong and independent. Now, because of someone's careless driving, she's injured,” Ranganath said.

The Raidurgam police have filed a case against Kranti Kumar under the IPC for acts “undertaken with the intent to cause death” and rash action. IPC Section 304 Part II carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Raidurgam inspector Ch. Venkanna said that Kiran Kumar was driving away after the mishap. “Other commuters gave chase. Eventually, his car tyre punctured on the flyover, bringing the car to a halt, potentially averting a greater tragedy."

Amar Kokkanti, a social activist, said that bars must take responsibility for their patrons' safety, and urged strict action against establishments that fail in this regard.