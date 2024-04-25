Rachakonda She Teams Arrest 120 for Stalking, Harassment

Hyderabad: A hundred and 20 persons involved in stalking and harassing women during the past 15 days were caught by the Rachakonda She Teams. Rachakonda police commissioner, Tarun Joshi, said that the She Teams would not allow hooligans to go scot-free who were involved in harassing girls and women, and also appealed to women and college-going girls to come forward to report the incidents of eve teasing or staking if any. “Stern action will be taken against the culprits and the victim’s identity will not be disclosed,” said the commissioner.

“Our She Teams in mufti armed with surveillance devices are deputed at the hotspots such as bus stands, railway stations, metro stations, schools, colleges, and vegetable markets. The teams move around in public places 24x7 and carry out decoy operations,” he said.

“In case of a child in conflict with the law, our Women Safety Wing in the presence of their parents was providing counselling to them,” Joshi said.

Among the 120 people caught, 76 were major, 44 minors. On Wednesday, the arrested were counselled. Altogether 142 complaints had been received between April 1 and April 15 by the Rachakonda Women Safety Wing, DCP T. Usha Vishwanath said, adding the investigation was completed after taking up the inquiry on the complaints.

Among the complaints, 13 were harassment through phone, 34 related to harassment through social media sites, and 95 cases were of direct harassment, she said, adding, among them, 19 were criminal cases and 65 (petty cases). Around 43 people were counselled.

The Rachakonda She Teams also conducted decoy operations in Metro trains and caught four persons travelling in the ladies compartment. A fine was slapped on them by the Metro officials.

Besides, the She Teams conducted decoy operations in the Rachakonda areas and arrested 105 outlaws who were harassing women and girls on the road and registered cases against them. The arrested were also counselled.

As the summer vacations have begun, the She Team appealed to parents that they should take special care of the safety of their children, especially keeping an eye on the movement of their wards. What their wards were doing or seeing on mobile phones and often talked to them to keep tabs on their activities, said the She Team.