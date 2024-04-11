Rachakonda Police Nab Opioid Dealers

Hyderabad: In a series of operations the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda police apprehended four drug traffickers and three consumers, confiscating 1.5 kg of opium, 26 g of heroin, and 5 kg of poppy straw. A container, a motorcycle, and eight mobile phones, suspected of being connected to the narcotics trade, were also seized.

In the first case, Lal Babu Kumar and Mohammed Mustaq, both DJ lighting technicians from Hyderabad, were detained while attempting to sell the drugs. “Babu Kumar confessed to having sourced heroin from Bihar to Hyderabad due to financial constraints and Mustaq had assisted him,” police said.

Likewise, the SOT’s LB Nagar Zone team, in collaboration with Meerpet police, arrested Agreewath Santhosh Das, who worked as a carpenter, and Shiva, a driver with 1.5 kg of opium. They had planned to sell the opium in Hyderabad, financed by Santhosh Das and procured by Shiva from Madhya Pradesh but were caught before selling the drugs.

Meanwhile, on April 8 and 9, the SOT and Choutuppal police intercepted three individuals transporting poppy straw, arresting interstate drug dealer Jai Kishan and local traffickers Hanuma Ram and Rajuram Vishnoi.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and an investigation is underway, said the police.