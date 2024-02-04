Quack’s Clinic Raided, Rs1 Lakh Fake Drugs Seized

Warangal: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted raids at a quack’s clinic and seized unauthorised drugs worth Rs 1.02 lakh in Garepalli village, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, on Saturday.

According to officials, after receiving a tip off they raided the residence of one Kalluri Srinivas Rao, who was running a clinic named Aravind First Aid Clinic in the village. He called himself a private medical practitioner.

They found a huge stock of 59 varieties of medicines for sale including higher generation antibiotics, anti-TB drugs, anti-ulcer drugs, analgesics and cough syrups. Some injections were also found at the clinic.

Assistant director of DCA Dr G. Rajya Lakshmi said that indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by an unqualified person will have disastrous consequences on the health of people living in rural areas.

She said samples of drugs and medicines have been collected for analysis, investigations will be carried out against Srinivas Rao and action will be taken as per the law. Action will also be taken against the wholesalers and dealers who supplied medicines to an unqualified person who stock and sell them without licence.

The officer warned that wholesalers and dealers must ensure that the recipient hold a valid drug licence before supplying medicines to them else they will be punished under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Drug inspectors of Jayashankar Bhupalpally P. Pavani, Warangal district M. Aravind Kumar and Jangaon district A. Balakrishna were among those who carried out the raids.