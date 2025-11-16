Punjab Police Busts Pak-Linked Arms-Narco Network; Seizes 1 Kg Heroin, 6 Pistols

Chandigarh: Punjab Police has arrested five persons with six sophisticated pistols and more than 1 kg of heroin to dismantle a Pakistan-linked arms and narcotics network, officials said on Sunday. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested persons were in touch with Pakistan-based handlers through social media and drones, police said.

"Acting on intelligence inputs, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles a Pakistan-linked arms and narco network, apprehends five persons, and recovers six sophisticated pistols (five .30 bore and one Glock 9 mm) along with 1.10 kg of heroin," DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused were in contact with Pak-based handlers through social media and drones to coordinate the movement and delivery of illegal weapons and narcotics in Punjab," the DGP said.

Police have registered two FIRs under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Chheharta and Amritsar Cantonment police stations.

A probe is underway to identify the handlers and dismantle the entire network, the DGP said.