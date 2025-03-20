Punjab Police Busts Drug and Hawala Racket, Five Arrested
Cops seize illegal weapons, narcotics, and Rs 23.10 lakh; accused linked to Dubai-based drug cartels
Punjab Police has dismantled a drugs and hawala racket with the arrest of five persons after a brief exchange of fire, and seized illegal weapons, narcotics and cash from their possession."In a decisive action against drug financing, @TarnTaranPolice dismantles a drug and hawala syndicate, leading to the arrest of five persons and the recovery of illegal weapons, narcotics, and cash," Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, posted on X on Thursday.
"During the operation the accused opened fire on the police party, prompting a swift response. Two accused sustained leg injuries and were immediately provided medical care," the DGP said. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Iqbal Singh, "a key facilitator of hawala transactions linked to Dubai-based drug cartels", the officer said.