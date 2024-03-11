Professor killed by nephew in Anantapur

A guest faculty at Sri Krishnadevaraya University was stabbed to death by his niece at his residence on Sunday night. Deceased has been identified as Murthy Rao Gokale, who earlier worked as principal of Ananta Lakshmi Private Engineering College. He was residing at an apartment in LIC colony opposite to JNTUA area in Ananatapur.Sources said the professor's nephew Aditya who completed masters in engineering wanted to marry his daughter. The professor agreed to conduct the marriage. However, she married off her daughter with another person few months ago. Additionally, Aditya had given money to his uncle to find out a job which was not fulfilled.Aditya had been quarreling with Murthy Gokhale and aunt Shoba over these issues. He developed grudge against uncle and hatched a plan to eliminate him. On Sunday night, Aditya went to uncle's house and had heated argument with him and aunt. He attacked the professor with a sharp knife. Gokhale suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.One town circle inspector Reddappa said a case has been registered against Aditya based on the complaint by the wife of Murthy Gokhale.