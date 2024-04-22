Hyderabad: Even though police have taken up the case of former BRS MLA Shakeel Ahmed's son Mohammed Aamir Raheel’s Jubilee Hills road mishap case, in which an infant died, following political pressure, the police have failed to complete the probe into the gang-rape of a minor in a pub located at Jubilee Hills and the flyover mishap involving Kalvakuntla Milan Rao in which a woman was killed.

The Panjagutta police took up Raheel’s accident case in which he rammed into security barricades at Praja Bhavan in December last year. Later, the police made Raheel an accused in the March 2023 road accident at Road No. 45 in Jubilee Hills in which a toddler, Ranveer Chauhan, was killed.

During the investigation, officers found negligence on the part of police personnel in handling Aamir's mishap cases. Panjagutta police officers were transferred on allegations that they had deliberately sabotaged the probe.

In the gang rape incident in a pub, a minor son of a local political leader is accused. The police had a tough time recognising the minor. The juvenile court has passed orders recognising the politician’s son as a major. The accused family members approached the High Court challenging the verdict.

In a road mishap case, the Raidurgam police have registered a case against Milan Rao for causing death by negligence in 2019, after his car fell off the Biodiversity flyover and fell on a woman, killing her on the spot. The case is pending and police said that they have completed all legal issues in connection with the case.