Police to seek custody of main accused in CM stone attack case

Vijayawada: Police would file a petition seeking custody of the main accused, Vemula Satish Kumar, in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy stone attack case on Monday, so as to interrogate and extract from him more details in the case.

The main accused was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody by the principal junior civil judge court on Thursday. He was subsequently shifted to the Central Jail in Nellore. The local police would seek his custody for a few days.

The whereabouts of accused 2, Vemula Durga Rao, remained unknown from the time he was picked up by the police.

While a search warrant was issued and an advocate commissioner appointed by the court for the remaining four accused, detained by the police, they were not found in the police station when the advocate commissioner visited there. It is learnt that the police freed these four persons and they rushed to their daily work as labourers.

The police say they were trying to find out the motive behind the attack on the CM. The Opposition parties have alleged that the attack was premeditated likely by the YSRC to gain sympathy votes.

After the attack, the police are providing stronger security to the chief minister during his ongoing interactions with the public as part of Memantha Siddham.

City police commissioner K.R. Tata said, “We will seek the custody of the main accused and are trying to identify the real motive for the attack and whether any inducements were offered to the assailant to do this.”