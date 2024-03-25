Hyderabad: Police are likely to issue notice to C.M. Ramesh, businessman and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Anakapalli of Andhra Pradesh, in the case of alleged forgery causing a Rs 450 crore loss to PCL, which is owned by Tollywood actor Thottempudi Venu.

Sources in CCS, Hyderabad, said that they have recorded the statements of former union minister Kavuri Sambasiva Rao's son Kavuri Bhaskar Rao in connection with the forgery of his signatures in in the case. Bhaskar Rao is the general power of attorney holder (GPA) of PCL. Venu and Bhaskar Rao allegedly told the police that Ramesh had forged the signatures with malafide intentions.

"A team of police in CCS is verifying each word given during the recording of the statements and will initiate stern action against Ramesh. The team of police will serve notices to question him," sources said.

Although in the BJP, Ramesh had donated Rs 30 crore to the Congress party by way of electoral bonds.

The investigators will collect financial details of Ritwik Projects Limited, owned by Ramesh, the previous contracts, ongoing projects, and sources of income.

Bhaskar Rao takes care of PCL works in Uttarakhand and Venu is one of the directors of the firm.