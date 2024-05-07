Police Seize 10 Lakh Near Election Check Post in Ibrahimpatnam

Vijayawada: In Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Guntupalli, the local police seized a sum of 10 lakhs and deposited cash from an individual near an election check post.

The incident unfolded on Monday afternoon when CI M. Satyanarayana, along with SI B. Anusha and SST incharge M. Srinivasa Rao, intercepted a person carrying a black bag. Upon interrogation, the individual identified himself as Lakshmana Rao from Kanchikacharla village, NTR district.

According to the police report, Lakshmana Rao claimed that he was tasked by Jonnala Rambabu's father to accompany him to Vijayawada's SBI to deposit the cash. However, lacking proper documentation for the large sum, the police seized the money and handed it over to the Returning Officer for further investigation.