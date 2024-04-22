Police seek custody of A1 in case of attack on Jagan

Vijayawada: Vijayawada police have filed a petition in the principal junior civil judge-cum-metropolitan magistrate court, seeking seven days of police custody for the main accused, Vemula Satish Kumar, in a case of stone pelting attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The incident took place on April 13 at 8.04 pm near Vivekananda School at Ajith Singh Nagar, during the Chief Minister's "Memantha Siddham" programme.

The police arrested Vemula Satish Kumar on April 17 at 5.00 pm from an apartment located in RR Peta, following the norms. The accused was produced before the court on April 18. According to the police, the accused gave a voluntary confessional statement, implicating another individual as an instigator who conspired to kill the Chief Minister by hurling a sharp-edged concrete stone at a sensitive area.

In their petition, the police mentioned that the investigation in the case was incomplete and required further examination of witnesses, analysis of technical evidence, and collection of additional technical and oral evidence. They also sought to reconstruct the scene of the offence to understand the true sequence of events.

Given the high-profile nature of the case and the involvement of the Chief Minister, who is a protectee under Z plus category security, the police emphasised the importance of conducting a thorough inquiry into the conspiracy aspect. They have requested the court to grant seven days of police custody of the accused for further examination.

Additionally, the police filed another petition to record the statement of the accused under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.