Police Search for Suspects in Pub Liquor Theft

Crime
DC Correspondent
23 Feb 2024 9:20 AM GMT
Security guard and accomplices steal imported liquor bottles worth Rs 2 lakh.
Investigation underway as police hunt for suspects in liquor theft.

Hyderabad: Police are on the look-out for a security guard who along with two unidentified persons stole imported liquor bottles worth Rs 2 lakh from a pub in Jubilee Hills Road No. 10. Jubilee Hills police said the pub management found the bottles missing during an audit on February 16, and lodged a complaint with the police. After verifying CCTV images, police identified the security guard as Vineeth Kumar.


DC Correspondent
