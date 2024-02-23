Police Search for Suspects in Pub Liquor Theft

Hyderabad: Police are on the look-out for a security guard who along with two unidentified persons stole imported liquor bottles worth Rs 2 lakh from a pub in Jubilee Hills Road No. 10. Jubilee Hills police said the pub management found the bottles missing during an audit on February 16, and lodged a complaint with the police. After verifying CCTV images, police identified the security guard as Vineeth Kumar.