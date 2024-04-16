Police Crackdown on Online IPL Betting Racket, Arrest 15

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, Madhapur special operations team and police arrested 15 members of five gangs for betting on IPL cricket matches, and seized Rs.2.41 crore from them.

Pondhuri Suresh was caught for running the racket through multiple websites and had secured Rs.1.5 crore. Co-accused Mothkupally Rama Krishna Reddy was also arrested but the kingpin Ramanjaneyulu is elusive.

The Shamshabad SOT arrested four persons with investments touching Rs.10 lakh. At Miyapur, police arrested Kandukuri Veera Shankar Chary, Bhoomi Reddy Ramprasad Reddy, Pabbati Murali and Upasi Vamshi Krishna.

The investigation carried out from March 22 to April 14, showed that the overall investment was over Rs.15.40 crore. The police seized cash, electronic devices, smartphones, laptops and a high-end car.

Two bookies were caught with Rs.93,534 in Jeedimetla, and the Balanagar SOT arrested three bookies for organising betting through an app. They had Rs.13,30,146 in banks at Bachupally.