Police Arrests 10 In Alleged Gang Rape Of College Student At Gopalpur Beach

Bhubaneswar: Police in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Tuesday arrested ten men in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a college student near Gopalpur beach on Sunday evening. The swift arrests followed a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the survivor.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Sunday when the woman and her boyfriend were spending time at a secluded spot on the beach. A group of men, reported to be from the Hinjilicut area, confronted the couple.

According to the complaint, the assailants photographed the couple and threatened to make the images public, extorting Rs 1,000 in cash and forcing further payments via UPI. Despite their compliance, the attackers then overpowered the male friend, physically assaulted him, and held him captive.

Several of the accused then allegedly abducted the woman and raped her before the entire group fled the scene.

Acting on the complaint lodged at the local Gopalpur police station, authorities launched a thorough investigation. A special police team successfully intercepted and arrested two of the accused as they attempted to flee the state. A medical examination of the survivor was conducted on Monday, and the investigation remains ongoing to confirm the full sequence of events, the police said.