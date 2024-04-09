Police arrest former MLA’s son who had fled to Dubai after accident

Former BRS legislator Mohammed Shakeel Aamir’s son Mohammed Aamir Raheel, who fled to Dubai after ramming his car into the barricade at Praja Bhavan late on December 24, has been arrested.

Soon after recording Raheel’s statement, Panjagutta police produced him before the court. He has been sent to judicial custody till April 22, police said.

Besides, sources said, Jubilee Hills police collected evidence of Raheel’s role when his SUV ran over a woman and killed her eight-month-old son at Jubilee Hills on March 18, 2023. In that case also, the driver Mohammed Affan was booked. Police are likely to seek Raheel’s custody for the Jubilee Hills mishap.

Police have issued a look-out notice against the former MLA, who is stated to be in Dubai.

It may be recalled that while being taken for a breathalyser test after the Praja Bhavan accident, allegedly on the instructions of his father on the phone, Raheel dodged the police and flew to Dubai the next day. He implicated his driver Abdul Asif for the mishap. Panjagutta inspector B. Durga Rao and Bodhan inspector Prem Kumar Bodhan were suspended for abuse of power in the case.

It was found that Raheel had influenced officers manipulate facts, said west zone DCP S.M. Vijay Kumar. He added that so far 15 persons have been arrested in this case.

Earlier, in an unprecedented move, police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy transferred the entire Panjagutta police station staff comprising 86 personnel on January 31.