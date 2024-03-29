Phone tapping case: Punjagutta police detain retired SP

Hyderabad: In a major development, the Punjagutta police, who are probing the phone tapping case, have detained retired SP P. Radha Kishan Rao and inspector B. Gattu Mallu for allegedly being associated with the suspended DSP G. Praneeth Rao in the phone tapping episode.

Ironically, Rao is a recipient of Mahonnatha Seva Pathakam, while Gattu Mallu was presented the Uttama Seva Pathakam in 2019. The two have had a long association with each other when they were working in SIB and task force, Hyderabad.

A few days ago, Panjagutta police served notices to Rao under 41 CrPC asking him to appear for questioning. However, he went abroad a few days before Praneeth’s arrest. After police issued a look out notice, Rao returned from abroad and appeared before the police along with Gattu Mallu.

Police have recorded their statements pertaining to the phone tapping issue.

Rao worked as additional SP in Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) and was later promoted as SP and posted as DCP, Task force. Gattu Mallu, who was in SIB, was later an inspector in task force when Rao was its DCP.

Reportedly, the two collected mamools from businessmen based on phone tapping episodes. Sources further said that some businessmen were forced to purchase electoral bonds and gift them to the BRS party a few years ago.

Rao allegedly informed the police that he had never violated rules when he was in service and did his duties as per the instructions of his senior officers.

In a related development, the Nampally court on Thursday granted five-day police custody of additional SP rank officers N. Bhujanga Rao and M. Thirupatanna for questioning. However, the court dismissed the police petition seeking custody of Praneeth Rao.