Pannun Murder Plot: Accused Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty in US

14 Feb 2026 6:17 AM IST

Gupta was extradited to the US from the Czech Republic in June 2024 and had made his first appearance in Manhattan federal court before Magistrate Judge James Cott

Indian national Nikhil Guota, accused of plotting to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, being extradited to the United States, from Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, June 17, 2024. (PTI)


New York: An Indian national, accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against a Sikh extremist on American soil, has pleaded guilty to the charges against him. Nikhil Gupta entered a guilty plea Friday on murder-for-hire charges.


Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn recommended that District Judge Marrero accept the plea. A control date has been set for March 15.
Gupta was extradited to the US from the Czech Republic in June 2024 and had made his first appearance in Manhattan federal court before Magistrate Judge James Cott.
At his arraignment, he had first pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic at the request of the US government on charges of being involved in a plot to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York. Pannun holds dual American and Canadian citizenship.


