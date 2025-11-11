Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Racket Linked To Pakistan; Two Arrested

Ferozepur (Punjab) : In a major breakthrough against arms trafficking, the Punjab Police have dismantled a cross-border weapon smuggling network and arrested two key accused, who were allegedly operating under the directions of Pakistani handlers.

The accused were identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gori, and Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vicky. In a post on X, the police said that they recovered six Glock 9mm pistols, four magazines, and four live cartridges from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Vikramjeet Singh had direct links with a Pakistan-based smuggler engaged in illegal arms trafficking. Acting on his disclosure, police recovered two additional Glock pistols.

According to police officials, Vikramjeet Singh confessed to supplying weapons to local contacts on instructions from his Pakistani handlers. His arrest also helped investigators trace an earlier case involving the procurement of an AK-47 rifle from the same cross-border network.

Ferozepur Police said that technical analysis of seized digital devices is underway to uncover the entire supply chain, including the identification of foreign handlers and local collaborators involved in the racket.

The Punjab Police reiterated its commitment to dismantling such transnational arms smuggling networks and ensuring the state's security. A day earlier, the cyber cell of the Crime Branch had conducted multi-state raids in Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Punjab and cracked down on several cyber fraud syndicates.

Several key masterminds of digital arrest and investment fraud rackets have been arrested, and at least Rs. 5 crore of cryptocurrency trail linked to Dubai handlers was recovered. Along with this, fake firms, mule accounts, and e-commerce front operations were also uncovered during the operation.

Among the arrested individuals are Sumit Kumar, Atul Sharma of Kurukshetra, Rahul Manda of Hisar, Varun Anchal alias Lucky of Jalandhar, and Amit Kumar Singh alias Kartik of Saran, who have been arrested in different cases.

Key syndicate operator working under the Dubai-based handler Sumit Garg was arrested in the Investment Scam. Rahul Manda was arrested in a Digital Arrest fraud case, where a victim lost Rs. 30 lakh after falling prey to his scam.

Varun Anchal was apprehended for managing several mule accounts and facilitating fund transfers, while Amit Kumar Singh, a former bank employee, helped with the transactions. The Supreme Court has also cancelled the bail of another accused, Lakshay Nanda of Ludhiana, involved in a Rs. 48.35 lakh investment fraud case.