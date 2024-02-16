Owner of Long Drive Cars booked under SC, ST Atrocities Act

Hyderabad: Medipally police registered cases, including under the SC, ST Atrocities Act, against the owner of Long Drive Cars and 13 others for harassing and assaulting their staff members and customers physically. All the 14 are absconding.

Malkajgiri ACP K. Purushotham Reddy said that at least eight persons, including women, lodged complaints alleging that they were harassed by the firm’s management physically and abused in filthy language.

The complainants Bijili Rishitha, Nithin, Obedh, Yogi, Sameer, Tarun, Madhumitha and others work in the marketing wing of Long Drive Cars. When they wanted to leave the job, Koppula Hardeep Reddy, and his employees Prasanna Goud, Anusha, Pooja and others confined them in a room and assaulted them.

The police also collected videos taken by the victims. The accused are seen assaulting the victims and abusing them using filthy language. Based on video footage, the police have initiated an investigation. The preliminary probe revealed that the accused indulged in harassing even women staff and two customers.

The head office of Long Drive Cars is at Medipally and they have branches in Madhapur, Kukatpally and Dilsukhnagar.